Increased security expected at theaters with release of 'Joker' movie

Weekends are always busy times at movie theaters. This weekend will usher in the opening of highly anticipated movies. @HCSOTexas will increase its visibility around theaters. No specific threats in our service area, simply doing it out of an abundance of caution. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 3, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted out a warning about those heading to the movies this weekend.It comes after the FBI received tips about threatening posts on social media calling for mass shootings linked to the released of the new "Joker" movie.The Sheriff said while no specific threats have been received, more deputies will be visible around theaters as a precaution.Twelve people were killed and dozens were injured in a July 2012 shooting at an Aurora, Colorado, theater during a screening of "The Dark Knight Rises."