'ICE LAND' opening at Moody Gardens in November

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --While the conditions outside don't exactly say "icy," Moody Gardens in Galveston continues to turn its Rainforest Pyramid just that for the opening of its ICE LAND holiday offering.
This year's theme is "Pole-To-Pole," where guests will be taken on a journey from the north to south poles.
They will also encounter intricate ice sculptures depicting polar bears, penguins, humpback whales, snowy owls, and reindeer.
The team of 25 master carvers will spend the next six weeks sculpting ordinary 300-pound blocks of colored ice into works of art.
ICE LAND will run from Nov. 17 through January 6, 2019.
For more information on tickets, you can call 1-800-582-4673 or visit the Moody Gardens website.
Have you been to @MoodyGardens lately? Workers are getting ready for #Ice Land! I’ll take you there LIVE at 3 pm! pic.twitter.com/e6vo5VzA5D— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) October 4, 2018
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Have you been to @MoodyGardens lately? Workers are getting ready for #Ice Land! I’ll take you there LIVE at 3 pm! pic.twitter.com/e6vo5VzA5D— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) October 4, 2018