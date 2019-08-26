Arts & Entertainment

Singer Howie Day accused of domestic violence in Lower Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN -- Police have arrested singer Howie Day on allegations of domestic violence.

Officials say the 38-year-old singer, famous for the songs "She Says," and "Collide," assaulted a woman on Friday in the Aloft hotel in Lower Manhattan, not far from City Hall.

A criminal complaint said she suffered injuries to her neck and hands.

Police also reportedly found a bag of Xanax tablets on him.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlower manhattannew york citymanhattandomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing Spring family headed to trial
TIMELINE: 6 members of family killed in their home in Spring
Man set fire at apartments after fight with girlfriend: Officials
HCSO deputies escort fallen deputy's daughter to 2nd grade
Barbados braces as Tropical Storm Dorian nears Caribbean
THE 60: Alex Bregman invites LLWS champs to Astros game
Astronaut accused of accessing spouse's bank account from space
Show More
Two years later, Houston lags behind state in Harvey recovery
HISD students to return to district in turmoil
HISD hopes to revisit teacher pay raise plan
Scattered storms coming to an end | Heat takes over Monday
Dave Chappelle hosts benefit concert for Ohio victims
More TOP STORIES News