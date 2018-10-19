How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4506950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Let's be real - the odds of winning the lottery are not good. In fact a recent calculation places them at 1 in 302,000,000. That doesn't stop people from playing especially after a San Francisco man nearly won the historic Mega Millions Jackpot. (KGO-TV)