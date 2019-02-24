OSCARS

How Hollywood helped change the conversation about HIV/AIDS

EMBED </>More Videos

Over the last three decades, film has played a role in shaping the cultural conversation surrounding the AIDS epidemic and reducing the stigma associated with HIV.

Tom Hanks won his first Oscar in 1993 for "Philadelphia," one of the first mainstream films to tackle HIV and AIDS.

Back then, the fear and stigma surrounding HIV meant that taking on such roles was a gamble. Advances in medicine and science plus Hollywood's willingness to showcase such stories has helped change the perception of AIDS.

The Film Academy hasn't shied away from the topic, either. In 2013 both Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto won Oscars for their work in "Dallas Buyers Club." This year, Rami Malek could win best actor for his role as Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991 from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS, in "Bohemian Rhapsody."

"The best thing about him is that he allows you to feel like you can do anything you want," Malek said of Mercury.

The best supporting actor trophy could go to Richard E. Grant, who found personal inspiration for his portrayal of Jack Hock in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

"I was friends with and worked with a great Scottish actor, Ian Charleson, who was the lead in 'Chariots of Fire,' which won best picture in 1981. Ian died of AIDS at the age of 40 in 1990, and he had this incredible combination of little boy lost charm, scabrous wit and an incredibly open, promiscuous lifestyle," Grant said. "I thought if I channel anything of that in this movie, I would be honoring that friendship and that person in some way."

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthistoryHIVAIDSOscarsacademy awardshealthhollywood
OSCARS
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Meet this year's 8 first-time Oscar acting nominees
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Meet this year's 8 first-time Oscar acting nominees
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to continue after-Oscar tradition
Regina King on being a first-time Oscar nominee
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Atlas Air: 3 killed in Boeing 767 crash in Chambers Co.
Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Twin toddlers found unresponsive in backyard pool in Texas
Army dad surprises wife in NICU after birth of their twins
3 children in danger after being abducted in Killeen
Driver slams into DPS patrol car, killing tow truck driver
Show More
Vigil held for 12-year-old who died in Dallas gas explosion
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
Man shot and killed, teens detained in northwest Harris Co.
Khloe Kardashian denies rumors that she's 'The Bachelorette'
Katy supports burned dog found with fireworks taped to back
More News