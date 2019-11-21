Houston's Lizzo scores whopping 8 Grammy nominations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Grammys are screaming "Cuz I Love You" to Lizzo.The breakthrough singer-rapper scored a whopping eight nominations, including bids for the top four awards, making her the show's top-nominated act.Lizzo picked up the nomination for Album of the Year with her major-label debut, "Cuz I Love You." She was also nominated for Song and Record of the Year with her anthemic No. 1 hit, "Truth Hurts." Her final nomination is for Best New Artist.Shortly after Lizzo's nominations were announced, her former band director at Elsik High School talked about recognizing her talent that was capable of making it this big."I thought she would play for a major symphony or be a flute player or recording artist," said the band director. "As a matter of fact, my assistant band director at the time said one day, 'Hey, let me have your autograph. I want to be the first one to get your autograph.' And I remember she autographed a piece of paper for him."Lizzo, whose name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is a singer, rapper, and actress. She was originally born in Detroit, but later moved to Houston, where she began performing music.Her song "Truth Hurts" topped the charts two years after its release in 2017.Lizzo is also up for multiple American Music Awards. You can watch Houston's own homegrown talent on the AMAs Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC13.