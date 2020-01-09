Houston's Lizzo helps raise awareness about bushfires in Australia

Native Houstonian, Lizzo is helping raise awareness about the bushfires ripping through parts of Australia.Before taking the stage in Melbourne on Thursday, the 'Truth Hurts' singer visited an emergency relief center and sanctuary for koalas.She also spent some time at the food relief organization Foodbank Victoria and commended the work of those assisting human and wildlife bushfire victims."We visited the Foodbank Victoria today. There are some of the most special people that are volunteering their time, and their patience and their love and energy to feeding people who have been displaced," she said.During her concert, Lizzo was clutching a stuffed toy koala as she gave a shout out to victims."Specifically there have been some really special things happening. I visited the koala sanctuary. I just want to cry thinking about the devastation that's happened to the koala, and kangaroo, and all the other animal communities," she said to a sold-out theatre.Before continuing on with the show, she added that collection boxes were available at the venue for donations to Wildlife Victoria.