Houston Symphony paying tribute to Queen of Tejano during Summer Sounds series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Symphony will be paying tribute to the Queen of Tejano's music this summer.
The symphony announced they will be performing the music of Selena in a way the audience has never heard before.
In a statement, the symphony announced that 'The Music of Selena' is part of the Bank of America Summer Sounds series.
They will be performing at Jones Hall on July 12 and 13.
Concert goers are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Selena inspired outfit.
