Houston set to host Pakistani entertainment award show with lots of glitz and glamour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time ever, the HUM Awards will be coming to the United States, and Houston will play host to one of Pakistan's biggest television award shows."We are amazed to see the response of the entire North America towards these awards," said Duraid Qureshi, CEO of HUM Network. "The decision of being in Houston is right."The HUM Network is an entertainment channel in Pakistan and home to some of the most popular shows in the country.Saturday night's award ceremony is happening at NRG Arena and will honor nominees in categories for Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Drama Serial.Some of the biggest celebrities in Pakistan will all be in attendance for the ceremony that will also be a celebration of Pakistani culture."Everybody says (Houston) is a mini Pakistan and there are a lot of Pakistanis here," said Sultana Siddiqui, President and Founder of HUM Network.The city's Hillcroft neighborhood is home to a very large Pakistani community, which organizers say made the choice very easy to pick Houston.The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available online with prices ranging from $199 to $750 each."All these ex-pats living in Houston, for them the country has come to them, so it's a big thing for all of us," Qureshi said.