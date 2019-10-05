Arts & Entertainment

Houston set to host Pakistani entertainment award show with lots of glitz and glamour

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time ever, the HUM Awards will be coming to the United States, and Houston will play host to one of Pakistan's biggest television award shows.

"We are amazed to see the response of the entire North America towards these awards," said Duraid Qureshi, CEO of HUM Network. "The decision of being in Houston is right."

The HUM Network is an entertainment channel in Pakistan and home to some of the most popular shows in the country.

Saturday night's award ceremony is happening at NRG Arena and will honor nominees in categories for Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Drama Serial.

Some of the biggest celebrities in Pakistan will all be in attendance for the ceremony that will also be a celebration of Pakistani culture.

"Everybody says (Houston) is a mini Pakistan and there are a lot of Pakistanis here," said Sultana Siddiqui, President and Founder of HUM Network.

The city's Hillcroft neighborhood is home to a very large Pakistani community, which organizers say made the choice very easy to pick Houston.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available online with prices ranging from $199 to $750 each.

"All these ex-pats living in Houston, for them the country has come to them, so it's a big thing for all of us," Qureshi said.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonpakistanaward showsnrg parkaward
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Football player facing discipline after racist video: Katy ISD
1 killed, 1 injured in hit-and-run accident in Crosby
19-year-old woman killed in her car in night club parking lot
Alex Trebek 'hanging in there' during new round of chemo
Family of teen injured in hit-and-run asks driver to 'repent'
SPONSORED: New Smithsonian exhibit shows what epidemics could do to Houston
Thousands show support for Susan G Komen Race for the Cure
Show More
4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City
2,294-pound pumpkin sets new record at fair in Massachusetts
Teacher on leave for 'rifle' comments about Greta Thunberg
Good Samaritans help rescue 74 kids from burning daycare
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
More TOP STORIES News