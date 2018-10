Houston rooftop theater announces new holiday-themed lineup

The newly opened Rooftop Cinema Club - the first rooftop movie experience in Houston - just released its December lineup.The new fall lineup will be holiday-themed, beginning with Home Alone 1 and 2.The Houston venue is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd in the Galleria area.Tickets for their November lineup are nearly sold out, and tickets for December are available online.December 1 - Home AloneDecember 1 - Home Alone 2December 2 - A Muppet Christmas CarolDecember 2 - Love Actually: 15th AnniversaryDecember 4 - Edward ScissorhandsDecember 6 - Jingle All the WayDecember 6 - It's a Wonderful LifeDecember 7 - Meet Me in St. LouisDecember 7 - Love Actually: 15th AnniversaryDecember 8 - The Polar ExpressDecember 8 - Elf: 15th AnniversaryDecember 9 - Arthur ChristmasDecember 9 - The HolidayDecember 10 - Batman ReturnsDecember 11 - While You Were SleepingDecember 12 - When Harry Met SallyDecember 13 - A Christmas Story: 35th AnniversaryDecember 13 - National Lampoon's ChristmasDecember 14 - Elf: 15th AnniversaryDecember 14 - Home AloneDecember 15 - The Santa ClauseDecember 15 - GremlinsDecember 16 - Ernest Saves Christmas: 30th AnniversaryDecember 16 - Love Actually: 15th AnniversaryDecember 17 - The HolidayDecember 18 The Preacher's WifeDecember 19 - White ChristmasDecember 20 - A Muppet Christmas CarolDecember 20 - It's A Wonderful LifeDecember 21 - Elf: 15th AnniversaryDecember 21 - Die Hard: 30th AnniversaryDecember 22 - The Nightmare Before Christmas: 25th AnniversaryDecember 22 - Home Alone