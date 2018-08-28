One of the most eagerly anticipating fall movie openings isn't a blockbuster film, but rather, an actual theater. Rooftop Cinema Club - the first rooftop movie experience in Houston - caused quite the buzz when the fall opening date was recently announced.The experience promises brisk (hopefully), open-air movie watching, replete with wireless headphones, comfortable deck chairs, and scenic Uptown and downtown views. Houston is the fourth U.S. city to offer a Rooftop Cinema Club. Other locations include London, New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego.Fresh off the opening news, Rooftop Cinema Club has announced its grand opening lineup, which pays tribute to Houston's legendary actor/dancer/all-around stud, Patrick Swayze, with a sunset screening of the '80s classic, "Dirty Dancing."