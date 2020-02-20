Arts & Entertainment

Houston Rooftop Cinema Club releases Spring 2020 movie lineup

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring is right around the corner, which means we'll be ditching the cold attire soon and will enjoy some fun in the warm weather, starting with a movie night at Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club!

The popular outdoor theater has released its Spring movie line up, which includes favorites such as Pretty Woman, Dirty Dancing and the Oscar-winning film Parasite.

The Houston venue is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd in the Galleria area. Don't miss out on these showings.

Here's the lineup for March:

March 18 - Urban Cowboy
March 19 - Selena: Open Captions
March 20 - Do The Right Thing
March 21 - Poetic Justice
March 22 - Pretty Woman
March 25 - Grease
March 26 - Harriet
March 27 - You Choose: Tarantino Feature
March 28 - Menace II Society
March 29 - Miss Congeniality
March 30 - Troop Beverly Hills
March 31 - Pretty In Pink
April 1 - Sweet Home Alabama

April 2 - When Harry Met Sally
April 3 - Runaway Bride
April 4 - Love Jones
April 5 - The Princess Bride
April 6 - Cry - Baby
April 7 - Pure Country
April 8 - Cinderella (1997)
April 9 - Parasite
April 10 - Romeo and Juliet (1996)
April 11 - Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
April 12 - The Notebook
April 13 - The Sandlot
April 14 - Clueless
April 15 - Grease: Sing-Along
April 16 - Selena

April 17 - There's Something About Mary
April 18 - Empire Records
April 19 - Jerry Maguire
April 20 - Dazed and Confused
April 21 - Brown Sugar
April 22 - Anchorman: The Legend of Run Burgundy
April 23 - The Time Traveler's Wife
April 24 - Dirty Dancing: Open Captions
April 25 - House Party 2
April 26 - Fried Green Tomatoes
April 27 - Stand By Me
April 28 - Friday
April 29 - The Best Man
April 30 - Pretty Woman

Visit the Rooftop Cinema Club's website for more movies, announcements, and tickets.
