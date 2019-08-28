Arts & Entertainment

Houston Idol auditions bring out dozens of hopefuls to Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Let the competition and singing begin because the next American Idol may be from Houston this year!

Auditions for the show kicked off bright and early Wednesday morning at Main Event in Humble, Texas.



Prosperity Martin got to the auditions early to make sure he could showcase his talents.

"I have been waiting my whole life for this opportunity," Martin said.

He was joined by dozens of singers who were also inspired to perform by the success of local artists in past seasons.

"I'm out there so I can sing. I'm just happy to be able to sing," contestant Abbey Ferrell said.

Former American Idol contestant Cade Foehner greeted the eager singers and offered his own advice on how they could advance.

"I guess what helped me out was, I was just doing my thing, never trying to be somebody else but just trying to show how I sing," Foehner said.

Five lucky winners will receive a Silver Ticket to audition for the executive producers of American Idol at a judge city for a chance to be the next Maddie Poppe or Laine Hardy!

Hopefuls will be judged by three Houston-area natives, including Uche, a Sugar Land native who was a top 10 finalist and fan favorite on American Idol.

READ MORE: Join us for Houston Idol 2019

Scoring is based on vocal talent, stage presence, personality and appearance ability.

If you cannot attend Houston Idol, you can audition for American Idol by signing up online for open call auditions in other cities.

