Houston Idol 2019

Houston Idol is a local singing contest that will be held Wednesday, August 28th 2019 at Main Event in Humble, TX. Five lucky winners will receive a Silver Ticket to audition for the executive producers of American Idol at a judge city, for a chance to be the next Maddie Poppe or Laine Hardy!
JOIN US FOR HOUSTON IDOL!
AUGUST 28TH20945 Spring Creel Crossing
MAIN EVENT - HUMBLE, TX
SING FOR THE HOUSTON IDOL LOCAL JUDGES
FOR A CHANCE TO WIN
AN AMERICAN IDOL SILVER TICKET
HOW IT WORKS:
-You must be between the ages of 15-28 and live in the ABC13 News Houston viewing area.
- Wristband distribution will start at 8am on Wednesday, 8/28/19, and continue until 10am.
Your wristband will be your pass to perform for the judges. The first 500 contestants are guaranteed the chance to sing for judges.
There are 3 potential rounds in the contest: Round 1, Round 2 and Finals.
Must be available morning and possibly into the evening of 8/28/2019 at Main Event in Humble,TX.
Round 1: You will sing 30-seconds acapella to a casting associate. No instruments are permitted during this round of singing.
Round 2: (If you are selected to advance from Round 1)You will sing 60-seconds (of the same or a different song) to a casting associate. Acoustic instruments (e.g. guitar) are allowed in this round. Only self-contained/non-plug-in instruments are permitted and no one else can accompany you.
Finals: The Top 15 contestants will advance from round to and will perform for Houston Idol judges starting at 7pm in front of a live audience.
- The 5 highest scoring performers from the Finals each will receive a Silver Ticket to audition for American Idol Executive Producers at a judge city. (The judge city dates and locations are To Be Announced in the Fall and shared with Silver Ticket Winners)
- Scoring is based on: vocal talent, stage presence, personality and appearance ability.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
- Five (5) winners of Houston Idol will receive a Silver Ticket to audition for executive producers of American Idol at a judge city. Complete Prize will include: round-trip coach airfare for two people, one hotel room for two nights, and the Silver Ticket.
- By waiting in line or entering Main Event Humble on Wednesday, 8/28/19, you acknowledge that you will be photographed and/or videotaped by the media, venue and/or attendees for the purposes of news coverage, social media sharing, and/or internal reporting.
- There will be no personal photography or video recording in either of the performance judging rooms.
- If you cannot attend Houston Idol you can audition for American Idol at any time by going online here.
- Unfortunately, per Houston Idol contest rules, you cannot participate on August 28th for Houston Idol if you work for Main Event - but you can still audition directly for the show!