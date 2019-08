Houston Idol 2019

JOIN US FOR HOUSTON IDOL!

Houston Idol is a local singing contest that will be held Wednesday, August 28th 2019 at Main Event in Humble, TX. Five lucky winners will receive a Silver Ticket to audition for the executive producers of American Idol at a judge city, for a chance to be the next Maddie Poppe or Laine Hardy!-You must be between the ages of 15-28 and live in the ABC13 News Houston viewing area.- Wristband distribution will start at 8am on Wednesday, 8/28/19, and continue until 10am.Your wristband will be your pass to perform for the judges. The first 500 contestants are guaranteed the chance to sing for judges.You will sing 30-seconds acapella to a casting associate. No instruments are permitted during this round of singing.(If you are selected to advance from Round 1)You will sing 60-seconds (of the same or a different song) to a casting associate. Acoustic instruments (e.g. guitar) are allowed in this round. Only self-contained/non-plug-in instruments are permitted and no one else can accompany you.The Top 15 contestants will advance from round to and will perform for Houston Idol judges starting at 7pm in front of a live audience.- The 5 highest scoring performers from the Finals each will receive a Silver Ticket to audition for American Idol Executive Producers at a judge city.- Five (5) winners of Houston Idol will receive a Silver Ticket to audition for executive producers of American Idol at a judge city. Complete Prize will include: round-trip coach airfare for two people, one hotel room for two nights, and the Silver Ticket.- By waiting in line or entering Main Event Humble on Wednesday, 8/28/19, you acknowledge that you will be photographed and/or videotaped by the media, venue and/or attendees for the purposes of news coverage, social media sharing, and/or internal reporting.- There will be no personal photography or video recording in either of the performance judging rooms.- If you cannot attend Houston Idol you can audition for American Idol at any time by going online here - Unfortunately, per Houston Idol contest rules, you cannot participate on August 28th for Houston Idol if you work for Main Event - but you can still audition directly for the show!