Join us for Houston Idol 2019

Houston Idol is a local singing contest that will be held Wednesday, August 28th 2019 at Main Event in Humble, TX. Five lucky winners will receive a Silver Ticket to audition for the executive producers of American Idol at a judge city, for a chance to be the next Maddie Poppe or Laine Hardy!
JOIN US FOR HOUSTON IDOL!
AUGUST 28TH20945 Spring Creek Crossing
MAIN EVENT - HUMBLE, TX
SING FOR THE HOUSTON IDOL LOCAL JUDGES
FOR A CHANCE TO WIN
AN AMERICAN IDOL SILVER TICKET
MEET THE HOUSTON IDOL JUDGES
ABC13 morning anchor Samica Knight is a Houston native and graduate of Houston's High School for the Performing and Visual Arts! She graduated with Honors from University of Houston with a BA in Broadcast Journalism. Learn More
George is one part of the talented trio that makes up The Morning Bull from 5am-10am on Houston's new country station, The Bull 100.3. Positively real. Positively fun. Positively Texas! Learn More
Uche is an accomplished singer, dancer, actor and model from Sugarland, TX. Recently, he was a Top 10 Finalist and fan-favorite on ABC's American Idol Season 2. Learn More
HOW IT WORKS:
-You must be between the ages of 15-28 and live in the ABC13 News Houston viewing area.
- Lineup begins at 7am! No camping out. Wristband distribution will start at 8am on Wednesday, 8/28/19.
Your wristband will be your pass to perform for the judges. The first 500 contestants are guaranteed the chance to sing for judges.
There are 3 potential rounds in the contest: Round 1, Round 2 and Finals.
Must be available morning and possibly into the evening of 8/28/2019 at Main Event in Humble,TX.
Round 1: You will sing 30-seconds acapella to a casting associate. No instruments are permitted during this round of singing.
Round 2: (If you are selected to advance from Round 1)You will sing 60-seconds (of the same or a different song) to a casting associate. Acoustic instruments (e.g. guitar) are allowed in this round. Only self-contained/non-plug-in instruments are permitted and no one else can accompany you.
Finals: The Top 15 contestants will advance from round two and will perform for Houston Idol judges starting at 7pm in front of a live audience.
- The 5 highest scoring performers from the Finals each will receive a Silver Ticket to audition for American Idol Executive Producers at a judge city. (The judge city dates and locations are To Be Announced in the Fall and shared with Silver Ticket Winners)
- Scoring is based on: vocal talent, stage presence, personality and appearance ability.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
- Five (5) winners of Houston Idol will receive a Silver Ticket to audition for executive producers of American Idol at a judge city. Complete Prize will include: round-trip coach airfare for two people, one hotel room for two nights, and the Silver Ticket.
- By waiting in line or entering Main Event Humble on Wednesday, 8/28/19, you acknowledge that you will be photographed and/or videotaped by the media, venue and/or attendees for the purposes of news coverage, social media sharing, and/or internal reporting.
- There will be no personal photography or video recording in either of the performance judging rooms.
- If you cannot attend Houston Idol you can audition for American Idol at any time by going online here.
- Unfortunately, per Houston Idol contest rules, you cannot participate on August 28th for Houston Idol if you work for Main Event - but you can still audition directly for the show!