Chris Shepherd cooks like a local on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Chris Shepherd is heading to Hollywood. The James Beard Award winner will prepare his signature Korean braised goat and dumplings on Tuesday, December 3's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in between appearances by actor Henry Cavill and a performance by Beck.The chef tells CultureMap that his relationship with Kimmel goes back several years. Connected by mutual friends, Shepherd served the goat and dumplings at Kimmel's Emmy after-party. Since then, Kimmel has supported the Southern Smoke Foundation by offering backstage access as a silent auction item at the annual festival.When it came time to promote his recently released cookbook, Cook Like a Local, his team reached out to Kimmel's producer Doug DeLuca about coming on the show. Although Shepherd has been on TV before, his appearance on Kimmel will be the first time he appears on a national talk show."It's exciting. Am I nervous? Yes, but it's an experience that brings light to Houston. Hopefully, we get to talk a little about that."