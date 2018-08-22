Houston-born actress Jennifer Garner gets star on Walk of Fame

She's been a fierce (and camera-ready) spy, an endearing wannabe mother, and most recently, the pleasant face that asks: "What's in your wallet?" For her many beloved roles - and girl-next-door likability - Houston-born Jennifer Garner can now claim Tinseltown's most elite status, as she owns the newest star to dot the Hollywood Walk of Fame.The 46-year-old Garner, who was born in the Bayou City and grew up in West Virginia, received the star on August 20. Of interest to star-watchers, People notes that Garner donned Roland Mouret's Barwick Dress, notably spotted on new royal Meghan Markle. Also of note to star-watchers: Garner's star - the 2,641st, according to the Houston Chronicle - can be found at 6920 Hollywood Blvd.A fan favorite since her breakthrough role as super spy Sydney Bristow in Alias (2001-2006), Garner has appeared in big studio action roles such as Elektra and indie faves like Juno, where she endeared audiences as an eager, would-be mother.