ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Houston-born actress Jennifer Garner gets star on Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities you didn't know were from Houston

LOS ANGELES, California --
She's been a fierce (and camera-ready) spy, an endearing wannabe mother, and most recently, the pleasant face that asks: "What's in your wallet?" For her many beloved roles - and girl-next-door likability - Houston-born Jennifer Garner can now claim Tinseltown's most elite status, as she owns the newest star to dot the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 46-year-old Garner, who was born in the Bayou City and grew up in West Virginia, received the star on August 20. Of interest to star-watchers, People notes that Garner donned Roland Mouret's Barwick Dress, notably spotted on new royal Meghan Markle. Also of note to star-watchers: Garner's star - the 2,641st, according to the Houston Chronicle - can be found at 6920 Hollywood Blvd.

A fan favorite since her breakthrough role as super spy Sydney Bristow in Alias (2001-2006), Garner has appeared in big studio action roles such as Elektra and indie faves like Juno, where she endeared audiences as an eager, would-be mother.

Continue reading from our partners at CultureMap
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
GlowZone: Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
2-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in pond
Houston woman secretly records groping incident involving guard
Group steals $9,000 worth of high-end eyeglasses in heist
Repeat DWI offender charged in crash that killed man in Conroe
Wildcat Golf Club hit by golf cart thieves for 3rd time this year
Bank worker allegedly texted 'go signal' in $75K robbery plot
1 year later: Meet the miracle babies born during Harvey
Show More
Good Samaritan returns stolen purse to cancer patient
Vice President Pence in Houston for Hurricane Harvey anniversary
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
More News