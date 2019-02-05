If you haven't heard of 'Hold on Hollywood' yet, chances are, you will.
The hard rock band from Houston has quickly built a huge fanbase, after being selected to open for Bon Jovi at Toyota Center last year in front of a crowd of over 15,000. Since then, the band has played BuzzFest, Bud Light Roast and has a hit song in regular rotation on 94.5 The Buzz.
ABC13 caught up with the band to find out what they want Houston to know about themselves.
Rising band 'Hold on Hollywood' making name for itself in Houston
ABC13 & YOU
More ABC13 & You
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories