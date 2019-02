If you haven't heard of ' Hold on Hollywood ' yet, chances are, you will.The hard rock band from Houston has quickly built a huge fanbase, after being selected to open for Bon Jovi at Toyota Center last year in front of a crowd of over 15,000. Since then, the band has played BuzzFest, Bud Light Roast and has a hit song in regular rotation on 94.5 The Buzz.ABC13 caught up with the band to find out what they want Houston to know about themselves.