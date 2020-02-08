Uma Thurman, Sharon Stone hand out highest honors at Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala

LOS ANGELES -- Hollywood conservationist and longtime activist Uma Thurman presented HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala for Planet and Ocean conservation on Thursday night.Hosted by founder and leading philanthropist Milutin Gatsby in Beverly Hills, special guests honored the Prince's work including Sharon Stone, who presented the "Grand Earth Pledge," and artists Chris Isaak and Macy Gray, who each performed musical sets. Actress Michelle Rodriguez helped present some exclusive items for the auction, conducted by Simon de Pury."I am deeply honored to be presented with this lifetime achievement award and be welcomed at this outstanding event. This determination to take action and the ambition to change the world with knowledge and intelligence are the most valuable assets we have today," HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco remarked in his acceptance speech.The Lifetime Achievement Award acknowledged the Prince of Monaco's outstanding commitment to the planet, its rich biodiversity and its fragile ecosystem. Through his foundation, launched in 2006 and dedicated to sustainable development worldwide, more than 575 projects have been supported to date.Sharon Stone presented the Grand Earth Pledge to an exclusive group of 33 advocates."This event is so important to me because I have three sons and I'm looking out for their future. I have the opportunity to engage people to be part of this effort and create a team who will continue to work together and care about this as a group," Stone explained.