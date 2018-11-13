Here are a few events and things to plan for in Tomball and Magnolia around the holiday season this November and December.Kick off the holiday celebrations with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, a visit from Santa Claus, a sing-along with Cool Freddie and the Crew, hot chocolate and cookies. 7-9 p.m. Free. 201 S. Elm St., Tomball. 281-351-5484.Catch a holiday paradeThe Greater Tomball Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 53rd annual Tomball Holiday Parade with the theme of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." The parade starts at West Main and Elm streets, moving west past Buvinghausen Road. 10 a.m. Free. Main Street, Tomball. 281-351-7222.Harris County Precinct 4 hosts a Holiday Wonderland in Burroughs Park, featuring food trucks, crafts, a petting zoo, holiday movies, snow and a visit from Santa Claus. Craft activities have limited supplies and are open to children ages 12 and younger. 4-8 p.m. Free. Burroughs Park, 9738 Hufsmith Rd., Tomball. 281-353-8424.Enjoy music from Curtis Poullard and the Creole Zydeco Band and food catered by Every-Bellies at a Christmas open house, hosted by The Arbor Gate, a garden center in Tomball. 2-6 p.m. Free. The Arbor Gate, 15635 FM 2920, Tomball. 281-351-8851.The Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce partners with the city of Magnolia for "The Magic of Christmas" Parade of Lights and tree lighting. Parade participants must register by Nov. 14. 5:30 p.m. Free. Unity Park, 19459 Unity Park Dr., Magnolia.281-356-1488.Abandoned Animal Rescue hosts its second annual holiday pancake breakfast fundraiser. The event includes pancakes, holiday music, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as a walk through of the shelter. 10 a.m.-noon. Donations welcome. 32632 Wright Rd., Magnolia. 281-789-4142.Houston Repertoire Ballet hosts performances of "The Nutcracker" in partnership with Cypress Philharmonic. Full-length and abbreviated performances available. The abbreviated version, "The Nutcracker: Arts & Education", features educational content for young children. 7 p.m. (Fri., abbreviated performance), 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Sat., full length), 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Sun., full length). $12-$23. Tomball High School Theatre, 30330 Quinn Rd., Tomball. 281-940-4721.The annual Tomball German Christmas Market features more than 200 street vendors selling German food, drinks, clothes and souvenirs. The event also includes four music stages, a petting zoo and street performers. Times vary. Free (admission, parking and shuttle). Tomball Historic Depot Plaza, 201 S. Elm St., Tomball.Rosehill Fire Department hosts a fundraiser at Market Days Rosehill Junction with live and silent auctions, a visit from Santa Claus, a children's train, live music and vendors. All proceeds benefit the department. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 22019 Decker Prairie-Rosehill Rd., Tomball. 832-948-2244.