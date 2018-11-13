ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Get in the holiday spirit with these 9 events in Tomball and Magnolia

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are a few events and things to plan for in Tomball and Magnolia around the holiday season this November and December. (Shutterstock)

Here are a few events and things to plan for in Tomball and Magnolia around the holiday season this November and December.

Nov. 16
Watch a Christmas tree lighting in Tomball
Kick off the holiday celebrations with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, a visit from Santa Claus, a sing-along with Cool Freddie and the Crew, hot chocolate and cookies. 7-9 p.m. Free. 201 S. Elm St., Tomball. 281-351-5484. www.tomballtx.gov

Nov. 17
Catch a holiday parade
The Greater Tomball Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 53rd annual Tomball Holiday Parade with the theme of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." The parade starts at West Main and Elm streets, moving west past Buvinghausen Road. 10 a.m. Free. Main Street, Tomball. 281-351-7222.
www.tomballchamber.org

Nov. 24
Meet Santa at the park
Harris County Precinct 4 hosts a Holiday Wonderland in Burroughs Park, featuring food trucks, crafts, a petting zoo, holiday movies, snow and a visit from Santa Claus. Craft activities have limited supplies and are open to children ages 12 and younger. 4-8 p.m. Free. Burroughs Park, 9738 Hufsmith Rd., Tomball. 281-353-8424. www.hcp4.net

Dec. 1
Attend a holiday open house in Tomball
Enjoy music from Curtis Poullard and the Creole Zydeco Band and food catered by Every-Bellies at a Christmas open house, hosted by The Arbor Gate, a garden center in Tomball. 2-6 p.m. Free. The Arbor Gate, 15635 FM 2920, Tomball. 281-351-8851.
www.arborgate.com

Dec. 1
Get in the holiday spirit
The Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce partners with the city of Magnolia for "The Magic of Christmas" Parade of Lights and tree lighting. Parade participants must register by Nov. 14. 5:30 p.m. Free. Unity Park, 19459 Unity Park Dr., Magnolia.
281-356-1488. www.greatermagnoliaparkwaycc.org

Dec. 1
Eat pancakes for charity
Abandoned Animal Rescue hosts its second annual holiday pancake breakfast fundraiser. The event includes pancakes, holiday music, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as a walk through of the shelter. 10 a.m.-noon. Donations welcome. 32632 Wright Rd., Magnolia. 281-789-4142. www.aartexas.org

Dec. 7-8
See 'The Nutcracker' ballet
Houston Repertoire Ballet hosts performances of "The Nutcracker" in partnership with Cypress Philharmonic. Full-length and abbreviated performances available. The abbreviated version, "The Nutcracker: Arts & Education", features educational content for young children. 7 p.m. (Fri., abbreviated performance), 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Sat., full length), 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Sun., full length). $12-$23. Tomball High School Theatre, 30330 Quinn Rd., Tomball. 281-940-4721. www.hrbdance.org

Dec. 7-9
Browse a holiday market
The annual Tomball German Christmas Market features more than 200 street vendors selling German food, drinks, clothes and souvenirs. The event also includes four music stages, a petting zoo and street performers. Times vary. Free (admission, parking and shuttle). Tomball Historic Depot Plaza, 201 S. Elm St., Tomball. www.tomballgermanfest.org

Dec. 8
Fundraise for the holidays
Rosehill Fire Department hosts a fundraiser at Market Days Rosehill Junction with live and silent auctions, a visit from Santa Claus, a children's train, live music and vendors. All proceeds benefit the department. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 22019 Decker Prairie-Rosehill Rd., Tomball. 832-948-2244.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentholidayeventsfun stuffTomballMagnolia
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Getaway alert: Travel from Houston to Denver on a budget
Holiday magic returns to Disneyland
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailers
Shocking double elimination on 'Dancing with the Stars' rocks the ballroom
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lamar High School student killed in gang hit near campus
River Oaks community reacts after shooting death of teen
Principal fights back tears after 3 Lamar HS teens killed
Slain Lamar HS student well known at former school Yates
Newlywed couple's mishap turns into one-of-a-kind wedding photo
Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman giving away 500 turkeys
Sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon, but it'll still be chilly
Hospital increases security after Lamar HS teen dies near campus
Show More
High school boys give apparent Nazi salute in prom photo
Zoo Lights at Houston Zoo shining early ahead of season opener
Chick-fil-A delivering free sandwiches to launch new service
Retouching now option for school photos
Car care tips for cold weather
More News