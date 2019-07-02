Arts & Entertainment

Hip-hop artist Common to perform with Houston Symphony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Symphony has announced its upcoming collaboration with multi-talented hip-hop artist Common.

The Academy Award, Golden Globe, Emmy and Grammy Award winner will perform some of his most memorable hits, as well as songs from his upcoming album "Let Love" due later this summer.

The one-night-only performance will be held at Jones Hall on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Steven Reineke will conduct the Houston Symphony during the unique performance with Common.

Tickets are now on sale for the event via houstonsymphony.org and by calling 713-224-7575.
