HGTV 'Fixer Upper' star runs Waco Marathon

HGTV 'Fixer Upper" star runs Silo District District Marathon (KTRK)

WACO, Texas (KTRK) --
'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines hosted the inaugural Silo District marathon in Waco, Texas on Sunday.

Gaines reportedly ran the full marathon and won first place wearing a tool belt.

Joanna added a series of videos and photos to her Instagram stories, which shared some the inspirational messages that people shared with Chip and his fellow racers.

While Joanna, who's pregnant with the couple's fifth child, watched the run from a golf cart, other family members including the couple's daughters, Ella and Emma, hit the pavement to share the fun with their father.

All profits from the race will go to fund research on rare cancers, according to the Brave Like Gabe Foundation. The foundation was in honor of Gabe Grunewald, a mid-distance runner who's been battling cancer since 2009.
