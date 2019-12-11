Arts & Entertainment

'Hey Lizzo! Dance with us!' said Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lizzo is going to keep doing Lizzo after social media exploded with fat-shaming over her exposed, thong-covered backside as she danced at a Los Angeles Lakers game while the team's cheerleaders performed to her hit "Juice."

Now, the Rockets want the Alief native to get down with the Clutch City Dancers.

"Lizzo, we like your moves!" read a Tweet posted on the official Rockets Twitter account on Wednesday. "You have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with Clutch City Dancers on the court any time!"



Lizzo responded shortly after the Tweet was sent saying she'll be there!



The singer-rapper received backlash after she got up and twerked, revealing a cut out at the back of her short black T-shirt dress, and was shown on the stadium's huge television screens during Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Later, on Instagram, Lizzo addressed the controversy.

"Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself," she said in a livestream. "This is who I've always been. Now everyone's lookin' at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me."

Lizzo was voted Time's Entertainer of the Year.



SEE ALSO:
Students inspired by Lizzo song 'Truth Hurts' appear on 'GMA'
EMBED More News Videos

"Good Morning America" turned a second-grade classroom in the Bay Area into a mini TV studio to broadcast their positive message to the country.


Houston native Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' hits No. 1 on Hot 100 Billboard chart
EMBED More News Videos

This is a truth that doesn't hurt! Houston native Lizzo hit number one on the Billboard Charts.



Lizzo visits UH marching band and stops by Shipley's during trip to Houston
EMBED More News Videos

WE SEE YOU, LIZZO! She was spotted all around H-town and she definitely brought the juice!


Here's how Lizzo's former Elsik HS band director knew she would make it
EMBED More News Videos

We caught up with Lizzo's former high school band director who shared some memories of her and how he recognized her talent early on.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustondancingviral videohouston rocketsdancenbabasketballsportstwitterviral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about man wanted in death of Nassau Bay sergeant
Police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop
What we know about fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Recent Houston-area law enforcement deaths
Liberty County man shot at while driving, forced off the road
How to spot fake reviews while shopping online
A.J. Armstrong's lawyers bid to keep texts out of retrial
Show More
Astros reportedly considered trading Carlos Correa
Here's who is returning to your 2020 Astros
Take your out-of-town guests to these Houston restaurants
Here's when Houston temps will warm up before next front
What you need to know about reverse layaway
More TOP STORIES News