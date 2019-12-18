Herman 'Ike' Boone, Rocky Mount native and NCCU grad who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84

DURHAM, N.C. -- The high school football coach whose story inspired many in "Remember the Titans" has died, according to North Carolina Central University officials. He was 84.Herman "Ike" Boone, a Rocky Mount native, was a double-graduate of North Carolina Central University and NCCU Athletics Hall of Famer.The cause of death was not immediately released.As documented in the "Remember the Titans," Boone was the head football coach at T.C. Williams High School in a racially divided Alexandria, Virginia in 1971. Boone united and coached the diverse team and turned it into Virginia's most powerful football team at the time.In December 1971, President Richard M. Nixon was quoted as saying "the team saved the city of Alexandria."The 2000 film "Remember the Titans" starred Denzel Washington portraying Boone.