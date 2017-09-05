Meet the cast! The #DWTS you know and love returns LIVE September 24 at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/WX0l3IhHtg — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 12, 2018

fans don't have much longer to wait -- a new season of the ballroom dancing competition arrives Monday.These are the stars competing for the Mirror Ball this fall:will be dancing with Keo Motsepewill be dancing with Jenna Johnsonwill be dancing with Sasha Farberwill be dancing with Gleb Savchenkowill be dancing with Valentin Chmerkovskiywill be dancing with pro Alan Berstenwill be dancing with pro Sharna Burgesswill be dancing with Artem Chigvintsevwill be dancing with Lindsay Arnoldwill be dancing with Emma Slaterwill be dancing with Cheryl Burkewill be dancing with Witney Carsonwill be dancing with pro Brandon ArmstrongAs with past seasons, the stars come from all over: Movies, television, music and sports. It includes Evanna Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood in thefilms. Also dancing is Danelle Umstead, a paralympic alpine skier who is visually impaired and has Multiple sclerosis.Then there's Joe Amabile, a fan favorite fromknown by fans as "Grocery Store Joe" because he owns a grocery store in Chicago. Get to know the cast better in the gallery above.Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews return as co-hosts, and Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli return as judges.