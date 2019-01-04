ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what to do in Houston this weekend

Photo: Steijn Leijzer/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From electronic music to biking, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this weekend. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

AMEN: feat. SUV





Kick off the first weekend of 2019 with some dancing at Gravity Midtown. Veteran British DJ SUV, who focuses on drum and bass beats, headlines the Department of Dance's Amen event.

When: Friday, Jan. 4, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Where: Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St.
Admission: $5 (Pre-sale GA)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Becoming: A Book Discussion - Night 2


Have you read Michelle Obama's book, "Becoming"? Join this one-night book club to discuss the book and how you can apply its message to your own life.

When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Unwine, 4420 Almeda Road
Admission: $5 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Russian Style Children Christmas Tree Celebration


Join students, parents and faculty of the Russian School of Houston for the 18th annual Russian style children Christmas tree celebration. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kindness without Limits, a nonprofit organization.

When: Sunday, Jan. 6, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria, 2001 Post Oak Blvd., Ballroom C
Admission: $10 (Adult Entree Ticket); $15 (Yolka_Children Christmas Tree Celebration)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

BCO presents: The Paths Less Pedaled





Sleep in on Sunday and then bring your bike to the gravel parking lot of El Tiempo. This group bike ride will take you on the Harrisburg and Bayou trails before heading back to the restaurant. You can even rent a bike from a B-Cycle kiosk if you don't have one.
When: Sunday, Jan. 6, 2-5 p.m.
Where: El Tiempo Cantina - Navigation, 2814 Navigation Blvd.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Private Label Presents: Solardo





DJ duo Mark Richards & James Eliot, aka Solardo, will perform a set at Stereo Live. The popularity of this British pair has skyrocketed in the last two years. They will be showing off their tech-house chops and promoting their new release, Accelerator.

When: Sunday, Jan. 6, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The 3 best movies screening around Houston this week
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Disney posts second best year ever at the movies
RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'I'M SORRY' - Texas City man posts chilling words on Facebook
RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak
Ski-masked suspects on the loose after carjacking woman
Galveston veterinarian charged in alleged child rape at casino
Ford recalls 953,000 vehicles over air bag risk
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Rep. Tlaib ignites furor with profanity-laden pledge to impeach Trump
Robbery suspect kills himself inside apartment during manhunt
Show More
Sheriff releases sketch of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes' killer
Sketch artist brings description of Jazmine's killer to life
James Harden rallies Rockets in OT for win over Warriors
THE 60: Star-studded RodeoHouston lineup includes Cardi B
Man locked in bathroom sues Burger King over 'meals for life'
More News