Here's what to do in Houston this weekend

From electronic music to biking, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this weekend. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Kick off the first weekend of 2019 with some dancing at Gravity Midtown. Veteran British DJ SUV, who focuses on drum and bass beats, headlines the Department of Dance's Amen event.Friday, Jan. 4, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St.$5 (Pre-sale GA)Becoming: A Book Discussion - Night 2Have you read Michelle Obama's book, "Becoming"? Join this one-night book club to discuss the book and how you can apply its message to your own life.Saturday, Jan. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Unwine, 4420 Almeda Road$5 (General Admission)Russian Style Children Christmas Tree CelebrationJoin students, parents and faculty of the Russian School of Houston for the 18th annual Russian style children Christmas tree celebration. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kindness without Limits, a nonprofit organization.Sunday, Jan. 6, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria, 2001 Post Oak Blvd., Ballroom C$10 (Adult Entree Ticket); $15 (Yolka_Children Christmas Tree Celebration)Sleep in on Sunday and then bring your bike to the gravel parking lot of El Tiempo. This group bike ride will take you on the Harrisburg and Bayou trails before heading back to the restaurant. You can even rent a bike from a B-Cycle kiosk if you don't have one.Sunday, Jan. 6, 2-5 p.m.El Tiempo Cantina - Navigation, 2814 Navigation Blvd.FreeDJ duo Mark Richards & James Eliot, aka Solardo, will perform a set at Stereo Live. The popularity of this British pair has skyrocketed in the last two years. They will be showing off their tech-house chops and promoting their new release, Accelerator.Sunday, Jan. 6, 6-10 p.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$5