Black Girls CODE presents: Teach, Play, and Learn with AI

Looking for something to do this week? From a Tibetan healing bowl ceremony to a coding workshop, here are some solid options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---Unblock your energy and connect your body, mind, and spirit at this event Friday evening. Dr. DREAM will use 333 Tibetan singing bowls to make harmonies and vibrations meant to relax the mind and open you up to change.Friday, March 1, 7-10 p.m.Unity of Houston -Sanctuary, 2929 Unity Drive$25Attend this Persian play "Publication of Lies to Create Public Anxiety" at The Iranian Cultural Foundation-Houston Friday night. The story focuses on a man, perched on the back of a grasshopper, who relates to the audience what he sees on earth from his vantage point.Friday, March 1, 7:30-10 p.m.Cullen Hall, 4001 Mount Vernon St.$25 (Rows G-K); $35 (Rows B-F); $50 (Row A)The Department of Dance presents the March edition of AMEN, which will arrive at Gravity on Friday night. Come for the jazzy beats of DnB and LIQUID/Intel, and stick around for a lineup that includes arqer and realtime , Saylus, DJ Matthew Dunn and special guest Claud On Clouds.Friday, March 1, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St.$5 (Pre-sale GA)The "With My Homies" tour, featuring dance music DJs Two Friends (aka Matt Halper and Eli Sones) makes a stop at Stereo Live Houston on Friday night. The American producing duo is known for remixing a wide range of musical genres.Friday, March 1, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$10 (General Admission - Express Entry)Bring your tech-loving girl to Houston Community College Saturday for this Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning workshop, presented by Black Girls CODE. The girls will learn how to program a computer and make virtual chat boxes. Lunch will be provided.Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Houston Community College, South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd.Free (Sponsor a Girl); $35 (Ages 7); $35 (Ages 8-9). More ticket options available.---