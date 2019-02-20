Here's what to do in Houston this week

Find Your Balance: The Art & Science of Self-Care

From a life-balance workshop to a ladies night out, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Feeling a bit overwhelmed? Learn how to get your life back in balance at the Kelsey-Seybold: Tanglewood Clinic Thursday evening. Guest speaker Renee Trudeau will give tips on how to find energy and well-being through self care.Thursday, Feb. 21, 6-8 p.m.Kelsey-Seybold: Tanglewood Clinic, 1111 Augusta Drive$25 (The Art & Science of Self-Care); $40 (Early Bird Discount -Both Events)Come to this special screening of Iranian satire "Pig." The movie is about a director dealing with personal and professional setbacks. He is banned from making films, he's at odds with his wife and he is upset that he's being ignored by a notorious serial killer. The movie is in Farsi with English subtitles.Thursday, Feb. 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Landmark River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W. Gray St.$15 (Thur Feb 21 - 7:30pm(Regular) - Landmark River Oaks Theatre)Come to this free pop-up concert series on Thursday night. Eimaralso, Sean David, DontaskGen and Keith Jacobs will take the stage for live performances, and Pabst Blue a Ribbon and Deep Eddy Vodka will be handing out free drinks.Thursday, Feb. 21, 8-11 p.m.7800 Amelia RoadFreeCome celebrate National Margarita Day at El Big Bad, which was awarded Best Margarita in 2019 by the Houston Press. This spot serves more than 70 house- made infused tequilas, and on National Margarita Day, margaritas are just $5 all day.Friday, Feb. 22, 4-10 p.m.El Big Bad, 419 Travis St.FreeDitch the guys for this Ladies Night Out at the Arab American Center. The festivities will include music (DJ Fara7a and Halhula), dancing, food, raffles, door prizes and a bazzar. You can even bring the kids -- there will be babysitting on site.Friday, Feb. 22, 6-9 p.m.The Arab American Cultural & Community Center, Farouk Shami Hall, 10555 Stancliff RoadFree (Adults); $5 (Children Fee)---