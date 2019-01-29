ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what to do in Houston this week

Photo: Stereo Live/Yelp

By Hoodline
From a touring film festival to a silent Super Bowl party, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour





Catch the touring Wild & Scenic Film Festival when it makes a stop in River Oaks. Selected inspirational, education films with environmental-themes will be shown, along with at least one local environmental film dedicated to the stewardship of our planet.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 30, and Thursday, Jan. 31, 7-9 p.m.
Where: River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W. Gray St.
Admission: Free (Make a donation & become a member); Free (Be a sponsor!); $20 (Wednesday Night). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lone Star 18's Volleyball Recruiting Combine





Does your high school daughter want to play volleyball in college? Bring her to the the Lone Star 18's recruiting combine on Thursday night. Players will be evaluated by volleyball scouts from NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior college teams across Texas. There will also be a recruiting education session for parents.

When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: NRG Center - Hall C, 1 NRG Park
Admission: $85

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

JSTJR





New England producer and DJ JSTJR makes his way to Houston for a show on Thursday night. Come see how he has incorporated beats from around the world into the zouk bass movement.

When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: Free (Free RSVP Admission); $5 (General Admission - Express Entry)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

DETONATE: A Hardstyle Explosion





The Department of Dance presents an entire night of hard techno music. The lineup of hardsyle DJs includes Arson , The DJ El-Nino, Guilty Spark and EleMir. Get there early to catch a special warm-up set by ArchangelNine.
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.
Where: Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St.
Admission: Free (FREE RSVP); $5 (GA)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Silent Super Bowl party Houston





As you enter the Post Lounge, you'll receive a pair of headphones. You can tune into three different channels -- one of which will be broadcasting audio from the big game. The other two channels will be music from on-site DJs. The headphones even light up to let others know what channel you are enjoying.

When: Sunday, Feb. 3, 3-11 p.m.
Where: Post Lounge, 9003 Westheimer Road
Admission: Free (FREE ADMISSION RSVP); $50 (VIP Bottle Service - Gold Table (Early Bird Discount)); $100 (VIP Bottle Service - Platinum Section (Early Bird Discount))

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66
Celebrity models to be subpoenaed over Fyre Festival payments
Caelynn reveals past sex assault to Colton on date
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Husband and wife killed in shootout with HPD officers
'Shot for third time': Veteran officer hailed a hero in shootout
HPD chief recalls struggle that left suspects dead, officers shot
What we know about the 4 HPD officers shot and 1 injured
Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66
Astros' mascot Orbit offering surprise Valentine's visits
Deshaun Watson surprises mom with home makeover
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime in Chicago: police
Show More
3 people wanted for burning Colorado teen Maggie Long alive
Get free bacon today during McDonald's 'Bacon Hour'
Hawaiian farmer grows huge avocado as heavy as newborn baby
Pearland brothers design new app to help you plan travel
Man pleads guilty to 8 murders, hiding bodies in planters
More News