Here's what to do in Houston this week

Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour

Lone Star 18's Volleyball Recruiting Combine

JSTJR

DETONATE: A Hardstyle Explosion

Silent Super Bowl party Houston

From a touring film festival to a silent Super Bowl party, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Catch the touring Wild & Scenic Film Festival when it makes a stop in River Oaks. Selected inspirational, education films with environmental-themes will be shown, along with at least one local environmental film dedicated to the stewardship of our planet.Wednesday, Jan. 30, and Thursday, Jan. 31, 7-9 p.m.River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W. Gray St.Free (Make a donation & become a member); Free (Be a sponsor!); $20 (Wednesday Night). More ticket options available.Does your high school daughter want to play volleyball in college? Bring her to the the Lone Star 18's recruiting combine on Thursday night. Players will be evaluated by volleyball scouts from NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior college teams across Texas. There will also be a recruiting education session for parents.Thursday, Jan. 31, 8-9:30 p.m.NRG Center - Hall C, 1 NRG Park$85New England producer and DJ JSTJR makes his way to Houston for a show on Thursday night. Come see how he has incorporated beats from around the world into the zouk bass movement.Thursday, Jan. 31, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.Free (Free RSVP Admission); $5 (General Admission - Express Entry)The Department of Dance presents an entire night of hard techno music. The lineup of hardsyle DJs includes Arson , The DJ El-Nino, Guilty Spark and EleMir. Get there early to catch a special warm-up set by ArchangelNine.Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St.Free (FREE RSVP); $5 (GA)As you enter the Post Lounge, you'll receive a pair of headphones. You can tune into three different channels -- one of which will be broadcasting audio from the big game. The other two channels will be music from on-site DJs. The headphones even light up to let others know what channel you are enjoying.Sunday, Feb. 3, 3-11 p.m.Post Lounge, 9003 Westheimer RoadFree (FREE ADMISSION RSVP); $50 (VIP Bottle Service - Gold Table (Early Bird Discount)); $100 (VIP Bottle Service - Platinum Section (Early Bird Discount))