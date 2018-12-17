ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what to do in Houston this week | Hoodline

Stereo Live. | Photo: Stereo Live/Yelp

By Hoodline
From masquerades to Christmas shopping, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Loving Houston's Five Year Anniversary Celebration





This invitation-only event celebrates the success of Loving Houston over the last five years in maintaining strong church-school partnerships. The event includes a panel discussion and lunch.

When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: United Way-Greater Houston, 50 Waugh Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Buy Black Last Minute Gift Marketplace Vendor





Calling all procrastinators! This year you are in luck, as the Buy Black Marketplace has a variety of vendors in one place so you can finish your Christmas list in one trip. You'll find affordable jewelry, music, art and more. There are new vendors every week so even if you've been before, you are sure to find something unique there this week.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 2-8 p.m.
Where: 5309 Martin Luther King Blvd, 5309 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Admission: Free (General Admission); $10 (Vending Outside w/own Table); $20 (Vending one day Merchandise). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Houston Socialites Winter Soiree





Dress to impress for this inaugural holiday event. You'll sip cocktails, nosh on hors d'oeuvres and network with some of Houston's elite.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 12 a.m.
Where: 610 Main St, 610 Main St.
Admission: $10 (General)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

La Sopa Masquerade Party





It doesn't get any more fun than "free" on a Friday night. This masquerade party promises music, food, entertainment and, of course, mystery. Come with your own mask or buy on at the door for $5.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.-Saturday, December 22, 2 a.m.
Where: AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer Road
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Don Diablo - Houston





Catch one of the founders of the Future House movement live on stage. Dutch DJ and producer Don Diablo has collaborated with nearly every top pop artist or band in the last five years. He's made Houston his only American tour stop, so it's now or travel.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 22, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $20 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

#THEALTERNATIVE





Take a break from the holiday frenzy for a cultural arts mixer. This networking event aims to bring together professionals in Houston working in the areas of art, film, fashion and design. This month's mixer will feature writer and producer Alexis Robbie.

When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m.-Monday, Dec. 24, 12 a.m.
Where: DuVin Pintor Gallery, 1401 Caroline St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
