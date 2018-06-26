Former stars fromandwill be given a second shot at love in Mexico whenreturns on Tuesday, August 7 at 8 p.m. | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.The cast includes two "villains" from the most recent season ofand: fitness coach Krystal Nielson and model Jordan Kimball.alum Yuki Kimura and Wells Adams, who is currently datingstar Sarah Hyland, will serve as bartenders for the fifth season ofStarting the week following the season premiere, Bachelor in Paradise will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.See the full cast below:Angela Amezcua of The Bachelor Season 21 (Nick)Annaliese Puccini of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)Astrid Loch of The Bachelor Season 21 (Nick)Bibiana Julian of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie) and The Bachelor Winter GamesChelsea Roy of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)David Ravitz of The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca)Eric Bigger of The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel)Joe Amabile of The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca)John Graham of The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca)Jordan Kimball of The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca)Kendall Long of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)Kenny Layne of The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel)Kevin Wendt of The Bachelor Winter Games and The Bachelor CanadaKrystal Nielson of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)Nick Spetsas of The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca)Nysha Norris of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)Tia Booth of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)Wells Adams and Yuki Kimura (The Bartenders)