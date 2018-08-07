Here's how you can win FREE tickets to watch "Selena" at MFAH

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Show us your best Selena!
Selena fans, here's your chance to pull out your inner Tejano singer for a chance to win two tickets to the Museum of Fine Arts "Selena" premiere.
All you have to do is share your most glamorous, Selena-inspired look on Instagram or Twitter before midnight Wednesday, Aug. 8.
Use the hashtag #SelenaAtMFAHFilms, or email your photo to webeditor@mfah.org. The winner will be announced Friday, Aug. 10.
There will also be a special performance by Selena's tribute artist Amanda Solis.
The showing will be on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online for $9.
