Here's how you can win FREE tickets to watch "Selena" at MFAH

Although Selena has been gone for nearly 25 years, her legacy has lived on with fans.

Show us your best Selena!Selena fans, here's your chance to pull out your inner Tejano singer for a chance to win two tickets to the Museum of Fine Arts "Selena" premiere.All you have to do is share your most glamorous, Selena-inspired look on Instagram or Twitter before midnight Wednesday, Aug. 8.Use the hashtag #SelenaAtMFAHFilms, or email your photo to webeditor@mfah.org. The winner will be announced Friday, Aug. 10.There will also be a special performance by Selena's tribute artist Amanda Solis.The showing will be on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online for $9.