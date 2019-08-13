Arts & Entertainment

Here's how to watch thousands of free TV shows and movies

Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime TV aren't your only options for streaming.

As those prices go up, our partners at Consumer Reports are out with their guide to no-cost movies and TV. They have suggestions to find thousands of shows that don't cost a cent.

Freedive

The service started in January as an ad-supported streaming service through Amazon and IMDb. It offers movies and TV series that are oldies but goodies.

Hoopla and Kanopy

These ad-free movies and documentaries lean on the educational side. You need to sign up for a Hoopla or Kanopy account using a library card from a participating library.

Pluto TV

This service has 100 streaming channels. Select from music, videos, older movies and TV shows.

You can sign up for free on the website.

You don't have to register, but if you do, you can create a watchlist.

Roku

The channel is an option to watch movies, TV shows, live news and sports programs.

Make sure you look for the "featured free" option on the home screen. Roku Channel is obviously on Roku devices, but it's also on the Roku app on smart TVs and you can get it at therokuchannel.roku.com on computers, phones and tablets.

Snagfilms

Try this for classic and foreign films. It features 2,000 on-demand options.

You don't have to register, but if you do, you get extra features.

Crackle

This is Sony's ad-supported streaming service. You can browse older mainstream movies and TV shows.

Tubi TV

This has more than 12,000 movie and vintage TV titles. If you register, you get shows and movies based on your viewing history. You'll also be able to resume play from where you left off.

Vudu

Vudu is Walmart's online video site. It recently expanded content that is free but comes with ads.

Look for the "Free" heading at the top of the home page.

You do need to create an account for this one.

Xumo

Xumo is great for short videos, John Wayne classics and a hodgepodge of other movies and TV programs.

Xumo can be streamed on phones, computers and most smart TVs.

Consumer Reports explains how to get the best TV antenna reception and free channels.

