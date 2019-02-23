BEST PICTURE

Movie fans, it's almost time! Oscar Sunday is upon us.andare tied for the most nominations with 10., the first superhero movie to ever be nominated for Best Picture, has seven nominations.Alfonso Cuaron forSpike Lee forAdam McKay forPawel Pawlikowski forYorgos Lanthimos forYalitza Aparicio inGlenn Close inOlivia Colman inLady Gaga inMelissa McCarthy inChristian Bale inBradley Cooper inWillem Dafoe inRami Malek inViggo Mortensen inMahershala Ali inAdam Driver inSam Elliott inRichard E. Grant inSam Rockwell inAmy Adams inMarina de Tavira inRegina King inEmma Stone inRachel Weisz in"All the Stars" from"I'll Fight" from"The Place Where the Lost Things Go" from"Shallow" from"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from