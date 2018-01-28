ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Grammy winners: Who won on music's biggest night

Bruno Mars accepts the award for record of the year for "24K Magic" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Bruno Mars owned the Grammys with his R&B-inspired album "24K Magic," winning all six awards he was nominated for at a show where hip-hop was expected to have a historical night.

Here are highlights of the winners. See the full list on the Grammys website.

Best New Artist

WINNER: Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

Best Rap/Sung Performance

WINNER: "LOYALTY," Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
"PRBLMS," 6LACK
"Crew," Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
"Family Feud," JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé
"Love Galore," SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: "Shape Of You," Ed Sheeran
"Love So Soft," Kelly Clarkson
"Praying," Kesha
"Million Reasons," Lady Gaga
"What About Us," P!nk

Best Rap Album

WINNER: DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
4:44, JAY-Z
Culture, Migos
Laila's Wisdom, Rapsody
Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Album

WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

Song Of The Year

WINNER: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
"Despacito,"Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"4:44," JAY-Z
"Issues," Julia Michaels
"1-800-273-8255," Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Album Of The Year

WINNER: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino
4:44, JAY-Z
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama, Lorde

Record Of The Year

WINNER: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Redbone, Childish Gambino
Despacito, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
The Story Of O.J., JAY-Z
HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

Non-televised awards:

- Best pop duo/group performance: "Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man.

- Best traditional pop vocal album: "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90," various artists.

- Best pop vocal album: - "Divide," Ed Sheeran.

- Best rock album: "A Deeper Understanding," The War on Drugs.

- Best rap album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar.

- Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar.

- Best urban contemporary album: "Starboy" - The Weeknd.

- Best R&B album: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.

- Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars.

- Best R&B song: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars.

- Best dance/electronic album: "3-D The Catalogue."

- Best jazz vocal album: "Dreams And Daggers," Cecile McLorin Salvant.

- Best jazz instrumental album: "Rebirth," Billy Childs.

- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "La La Land."

- Best music video: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionaward showsmusicgrammy awardmusic news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Pink stops concert to comfort fan who recently lost mother
'Crazy Rich Asians' to get a sequel after becoming a box office hit
Houston-born actress Jennifer Garner gets star on Walk of Fame
GlowZone: Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
HOT SPOT: GQ coins Houston new capital of Southern cool
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Show More
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
More News