Health and wellness events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Photo: nrd/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From a healthy eating initiative to a disc golf tournament, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
The Texas Medical Center's Healthy Eating Initiatives





The Texas Medical Center's Health Policy Institute initiated a plan to get employees and citizens around the TMC to make healthier food choices. So did the plan work? Find out this Thursday when hospital executives and academics reveal and analyze the results. Drinks and hors d'oeuvres will follow the discussion.

When: Thursday, Feb. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Third Coast Restaurant, 6550 Bertner Ave., Floor 6
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Therapy is Dope - LIVE Between Sessions Podcast




On Thursday, stop by the Ronin Art House to catch the podcast "Between Sessions" live. Melanin & Mental Health founders Eboni Harris & Eliza Boquin will lead the discussion about mental health issues affecting minority communities.

When: Thursday, Feb. 28, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Ronin Art House, 806 Richey St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to registers

2019 Women Veterans Empowerment Expo: Beyond the Uniform





Female veterans, spouses, family members, children and supporters are welcome at this one-day expo on Saturday. Workshops, panel discussions and raffles are scheduled throughout the day, along with keynote speaker Ms. Carol Eggert. Breakfast and lunch will be served.

When: Saturday, March 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: United Way - Greater Houston, 50 Waugh Drive
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Karbach Disc Golf Tournament





Let the Madness of March begin. Head to Agnes Moffit Park on Sunday for Karbach Brewing Co.'s disc golf tournament. The format is doubles scramble, and there will be a closest-to-the-pin contest.

When: Sunday, March 3, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Agnes Moffitt Park, 10645 Hammerly Blvd.
Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
