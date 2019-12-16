Arts & Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein says he's advanced women's film careers

NEW YORK -- Harvey Weinstein says he is a pioneer in advancing the careers of women in the film industry, saying his work has been forgotten in the wake of allegations of sexual assault.

"I feel like the forgotten man,'' Weinstein said in an interview published Sunday in the New York Post. "I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first. I pioneered it."

Scores of women have accused the movie mogul of sexual misconduct. He has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex. He faces a Jan. 6 trial on rape and sexual assault charges in state court, where he has pleaded not guilty.

"It all got eviscerated because of what happened,'' Weinstein said in the interview. "My work has been forgotten.''

Weinstein was interviewed while recuperating at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on Friday, a day after spinal surgery.

"The issues and charges in the criminal case should be the sole focus at this time," lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents a number of accusers, said in a statement to ABC News.

"Whatever he has done professionally for women may or may not be relevant at the time of sentencing if he is convicted," Allred said. "For now, any attempt by him to recast his tattered reputation or to appear to ask for sympathy will only serve to trigger many of those who allege that they are victims of Mr. Weinstein."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityrapesex assaultharvey weinstein
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19-year-old arrested in mercury spill at Houston shopping center
Heroic dog dies while saving sleeping family from house
Grab a jacket! Cold front brings in rain and cooler temps
ABC13's Morning News
Why your ride on Hwy 290 could get smoother starting today
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
Report: Facebook tracks in-store purchases, targets users with ads
Show More
Rapper gifts 11-member family dozens of gifts after house fire
Digital Deal of the Day
Strangers replace grandmother's stolen Christmas decor
Hallmark to reinstate same-sex marriage ad it pulled
Walmart to offer self-driving delivery service
More TOP STORIES News