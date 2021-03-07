Harry, Meghan delve into tough royal split with Oprah

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10386051" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A London newspaper reported that a former aide had made bullying allegations against Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

LOS ANGELES -- Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that she experienced suicidal thoughts over how she was being treated after marrying Harry, and the anguish she had over discussions about her son that ranged from questions about his skin color to the decision that he would not get a prince title.The Duchess of Sussex told Winfrey that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." The statement led Winfrey to ask "What," incredulously and sit in silence for a moment.Meghan, who is biracial, declined to say who had this conversation with Harry that he relayed to her, saying revealing their name would be "very damaging."Sunday's interview - Meghan and Harry's first since stepping away from royal life - is being broadcast first in the United States; British audiences will not be able to see it until Monday evening.Meghan said she grew concerned about her son not having a royal title because it meant he wouldn't be provided security.Meghan said digesting everything during while pregnant was "very hard." More than the "prince" title, she was the most concerned about her son's safety and protection."He needs to be safe," a teary-eyed Meghan recalled. "We're not saying don't make him a prince or princess, whatever it's going to be. But if you're saying the title is going to affect their protection, we haven't created this monster machine around us in terms of click bait and tabloid fodder. You've allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe."Meghan said it was hard for her to understand why there were concerns within the royal family about her son's skin color. She said it was hard for her to "compartmentalize" those conversations.Winfrey at various points in the interview ran through headlines about Meghan and at one point asked about the mental health impact. Meghan responded that she experienced suicidal thoughts and had sought help through the palace's human resources department, but was told there was nothing they could do.Harry joined his wife later in the interview and they revealed that their second child will be a girl.Earlier in the interview, Meghan told Winfrey it became clear at a certain point that some were willing to lie to "protect other members of the family."The duchess differentiated between parts of the actual members of the royal family and those who worked for them. "The queen has always been wonderful to me," Meghan said.Sunday's interview special opened with Meghan describing how naive she was about the ground rules of royal life before she married her husband, Harry, nearly three years ago. "I didn't fully understand what the job was," she said. She also noted that she did not know how to curtsy before meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time, and didn't realize it would be necessary."I will say I went into it naively because I didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family," Meghan said. "It wasn't something that was part of conversation at home. It wasn't something that we followed."Meghan said she and Harry were aligned during their courtship because of their "cause-driven" work. But she did not fully comprehend the pressure of being linked the prestigious royal family."It's easy to have an image of it that is so far from reality," she said. "And that's what was really tricky over those past few years, is when the perception and the reality are two very different things. And you're being judged on the perception, but you're living the reality of it. There's a complete misalignment and there's no way to explain that to people."At the top of the interview, Winfrey ran through several key points: that the production was following strict COVID-19 protocols, no topic was off limits and that Meghan and Harry were not being paid for the special.Royal interviews that aren't tied to a specific topic are rare, and prior televised sessions have often proved problematic. Prince Andrew's 2019 BBC interview about his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein led to his own departure from royal duties after he failed to show empathy for Epstein's victims.Harry and Meghan's departure from royal duties began in March 2020 over what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess.In Britain, the interview is seen as poorly timed. It will air while Harry's 99-year-old grandfather Prince Philip remains hospitalized in London after undergoing a heart procedure.It is unclear what public reaction, if any, the queen and other royal family members will have to Sunday's interview. The U.K.'s Sunday Times newspaper, citing an anonymous source, reported that the queen would not watch it.On Wednesday, the palace said it was launching a human resources investigation after a London newspaper reported that a former aide had accused Meghan of bullying staff in 2018.A spokesman for the duchess said she was "saddened by the latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself."Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, wore an empire-style black dress with embroidery. Harry wore a light gray suit and white dress shirt, minus a tie.As Meghan Markle, the actor starred in the TV legal drama "Suits." She married Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018, and their son, Archie, was born a year later.Harry and Meghan's departure from royal life was supposed to be reviewed after a year. On Feb. 19, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple would not return to royal duties and Harry would relinquish his honorary military titles - a decision that made formal, and final, the couple's split from the royal family.