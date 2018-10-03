The Harlem Globetrotters are raising awareness about National Bullying Prevention Month.Zeus McClurkin was at the University of Houston Charter School Wednesday, promoting Disney's Choose Kindness campaign to encourage kids, families and communities to help put an end to bullying."They look up to athletes naturally, and me being 6'8, they look up to me. They see this guy who made it through bullying when I was their size. If I was able to make it through it, maybe they can, too." McClurkin said.The kids also learned some Globies tricks. McClurkin taught how to handle the ball, spinning, bouncing, and dribbling the ball.The athlete shared the ABCs for Bullying Prevention, promoting "action," "bravery" and "compassion.""If the bullies are on the internet trying to bully you, you should just scroll down, ignore it, don't give it any response," said 10-year-old Joshua Becerra.It's advice we can all learn from.