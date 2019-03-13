Happy Ken Day! See fun facts about Barbie's beau

If you're a Barbie Girl, you know that one of the most enchanting men on Earth is Ken Carson, the dream boat that occupies Barbie's every waking thought.Wednesday is Ken Day, observed annually on March 13.Ken Day celebrates the day in 1961 when the Ken doll first appeared on the scene, exhibited at a toy fair by his makers Mattel.Ken Day is probably best celebrated with a wholesome date night or a barbecue on the beach, a very large hair-do, and some polyester leisure wear.