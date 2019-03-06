Arts & Entertainment

Hamilton returns to Houston!

If you weren't lucky enough to see Hamilton the first time it came to the Bayou City, you will have another chance!

The Broadway phenomenon is returning to Houston as part of the 2019-2020 season of Broadway at The Hobby Center.

The hip-hop historical retelling of Alexander Hamilton's story will be showing from June 30 through Aug. 9 of 2020.

Tickets are not on sale just yet, but you can sign up for the wait list for season tickets now.

