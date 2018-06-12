ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Grupo Mazz singer Jimmy Gonzalez laid to rest

The Grammy Award-winning Tejano artist rose to fame as part of Brownsville's Grupo Mazz. (KTRK)

Tejano artist and member of Grupo Mazz, Jimmy Gonzalez was laid to rest Tuesday morning.

A funeral was held for the singer early Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brownsville with his burial following at Buena Vista Burial Park.

The frontman for the Grammy-winning Tejano group died last Wednesday June 6, after falling ill.

On Monday, June 11, there was a public viewing from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brownsville Event Center, where fans were welcomed to pay their respects.

The singer was reportedly hospitalized when he became ill with low blood sugar issues and suffered a cardiac arrest.
