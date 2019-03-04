Arts & Entertainment

Great theater events in Houston this week

Stages Repertory Theatre. | Photo: Brian G./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this week, from a C.S. Lewis play to a Pulitzer nominated show.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

'The Screwtape Letters'





On Wednesday, escape to the underworld with "The Screwtape Letters" at Jeanette & LM George Theater. The play by C.S. Lewis takes a look at morality the character of a senior demon who acts as Satan's psychiatrist.

When: Wednesday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Jeanette & LM George Theater, 5420 Westheimer Road

Price: $44

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


'Little Shop of Horrors'





Find yourself front and center at the Stages Repertory Theatre on Wednesday for "Little Shop of Horrors," a campy sci-fi musical about Seymour, a flower shop clerk who discovers a new breed of plant and names it after Audrey, the woman he secretly loves. Little does he know the plant's bloodthirsty desire and desire for power.

When: Wednesday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Stages Repertory Theatre--Yeager Theatre, 3201 Allen Parkway, Suite 101

Price: $24.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


'Rapture, Blister, Burn'





Explore contemporary gender politics in "Rapture, Blister, Burn" at Studio 101 on Thursday night. The play, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, follows two women whose lives take different paths after grad school and find each other envious of the other's life decades later.

When: Thursday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Studio 101, 1824 Spring St.

Price: $16

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonhoodline
TOP STORIES
Women attack 16-year-old girl at Cardi B rodeo concert: mother
Texas Senate approves $5,000 raise for teachers
Former Houston mayor's widow defends HPD officer under fire
New Caney HS mourns after 17-year-old's hit-and-run death
Reward of up to $15,000 offered after grandmother's murder
Man barricades home from speeding cars after deadly crash
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Show More
Tamron Hall pregnant with first child at 48
Stormy Daniels bringing comedy tour to Houston
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Texas parishioners targeted in fake pastor text scam
6-year-old girl's death in Galveston Co. related to flu
More TOP STORIES News