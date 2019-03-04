Great theater events in Houston this week

'The Screwtape Letters'

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this week, from a C.S. Lewis play to a Pulitzer nominated show.---On Wednesday, escape to the underworld with "The Screwtape Letters" at Jeanette & LM George Theater. The play by C.S. Lewis takes a look at morality the character of a senior demon who acts as Satan's psychiatrist.Wednesday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.Jeanette & LM George Theater, 5420 Westheimer Road$44Find yourself front and center at the Stages Repertory Theatre on Wednesday for "Little Shop of Horrors," a campy sci-fi musical about Seymour, a flower shop clerk who discovers a new breed of plant and names it after Audrey, the woman he secretly loves. Little does he know the plant's bloodthirsty desire and desire for power.Wednesday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.Stages Repertory Theatre--Yeager Theatre, 3201 Allen Parkway, Suite 101$24.50Explore contemporary gender politics in "Rapture, Blister, Burn" at Studio 101 on Thursday night. The play, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, follows two women whose lives take different paths after grad school and find each other envious of the other's life decades later.Thursday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.Studio 101, 1824 Spring St.$16