Great seasonal and holiday events in Houston this weekend

Cubicles to Cocktails: The Holiday Soiree

Griff's Craft Beer and Christmas Crafts Festival

Santa Cares

Beers & Cheers Holiday Market

The Holiday Brunch -- Mixer & Market

'Tis the season to celebrate.From a holiday soiree to shopping opportunities, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Houston. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---Hosted by Cubicles to Cocktails, the women of Houston are invited to the Holiday Soiree, a networking cocktail party for success-minded women and entrepreneurs. The featured keynote speaker will be Kian Hervey, founder of Forty Magazine.Guests will have their selection of hors d'oeuvres and signature holiday cocktails. There will also be a curated holiday market featuring women-owned businesses and a DIY holiday candle craft station. The goal of the evening is to celebrate the strength of women and have fun doing it.Friday, Dec. 7, 7:30 -10:30 p.m.The Assembly HTX - Exclusive Venue Preview, 2015 Berry St.$50Come to Griff's Irish Pub for its Craft Beer and Christmas Crafts Fair for some drinks and holiday shopping.Local artists will showcase their unique pieces and 14 breweries will serve up their best craft brews.Saturday, Dec. 8, 2-6 p.m.3416 Roseland St, 3416 Roseland St.FreeSanta Cares is an opportunity for children with special needs and their families to attend a private photo session and experience the time-honored tradition of a visit with Santa Claus at the Memorial Mall.Families must reserve their complimentary ticket on Eventbrite as it is one ticket per group/family. Visits with Santa are free and photo packages will be available for purchase.Sunday, Dec. 9, 9-10:30 a.m.Memorial City Mall, 303 Memorial City MallFreeThe Shop Local Market is throwing its Holiday Market at Saint Arnold Brewing. Local artists and vendors will be offering their wares at this family-friendly event.Attendees will be able to enjoy a Saint Arnold brew (root beer and floats for the kiddos), grab a bite, listen to music and even shop for ugly Christmas sweaters. Gift wrapping stations will also be set up.Sunday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons Ave.FreeThe Holiday Brunch! Mixer & Market is back for the holidays. Houstonians are invited to Spring Street Beer and Wine Garden to enjoy food trucks, a vendor market and photos with Santa. There will also be plenty of surprises along with an ugly Christmas sweater contest.Sunday, Dec. 9, 2-6 p.m.Spring Street Beer and Wine Garden, 1920 Houston Ave.Free