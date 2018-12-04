Great seasonal and holiday events in Houston this weekend

From a holiday soiree to shopping opportunities, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Houston. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Cubicles to Cocktails: The Holiday Soiree
Hosted by Cubicles to Cocktails, the women of Houston are invited to the Holiday Soiree, a networking cocktail party for success-minded women and entrepreneurs. The featured keynote speaker will be Kian Hervey, founder of Forty Magazine.
Guests will have their selection of hors d'oeuvres and signature holiday cocktails. There will also be a curated holiday market featuring women-owned businesses and a DIY holiday candle craft station. The goal of the evening is to celebrate the strength of women and have fun doing it.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 7:30 -10:30 p.m.
Where: The Assembly HTX - Exclusive Venue Preview, 2015 Berry St.
Price: $50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Griff's Craft Beer and Christmas Crafts Festival
Come to Griff's Irish Pub for its Craft Beer and Christmas Crafts Fair for some drinks and holiday shopping.
Local artists will showcase their unique pieces and 14 breweries will serve up their best craft brews.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 2-6 p.m.
Where: 3416 Roseland St, 3416 Roseland St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Santa Cares
Santa Cares is an opportunity for children with special needs and their families to attend a private photo session and experience the time-honored tradition of a visit with Santa Claus at the Memorial Mall.
Families must reserve their complimentary ticket on Eventbrite as it is one ticket per group/family. Visits with Santa are free and photo packages will be available for purchase.
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 9-10:30 a.m.
Where: Memorial City Mall, 303 Memorial City Mall
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Beers & Cheers Holiday Market
The Shop Local Market is throwing its Holiday Market at Saint Arnold Brewing. Local artists and vendors will be offering their wares at this family-friendly event.
Attendees will be able to enjoy a Saint Arnold brew (root beer and floats for the kiddos), grab a bite, listen to music and even shop for ugly Christmas sweaters. Gift wrapping stations will also be set up.
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Holiday Brunch -- Mixer & Market
The Holiday Brunch! Mixer & Market is back for the holidays. Houstonians are invited to Spring Street Beer and Wine Garden to enjoy food trucks, a vendor market and photos with Santa. There will also be plenty of surprises along with an ugly Christmas sweater contest.
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Spring Street Beer and Wine Garden, 1920 Houston Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets