Great performing and visual arts deals in Houston this week

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Houston this week, from museums to art lessons.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

The 1940 Air Terminal Museum - Up to 50 Percent Off





Get the kids interested in flight with a trip to the 1940 Air Terminal Museum. The art-deco terminal contains a lot of aviation memorabilia like charts, models and photographs. The museum is also a great spot for plane spotting at the modern Hobby airport.

When: Saturday Dec. 29, 10a.m.-5p.m. & Sunday Dec. 30 1 p.m.-5p.m.
Where: 8325 Travelair St., Greater Hobby Area
Price: $5 (50 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 29 Percent Off Step-By-Step Painting Lesson





The Urban Easel offers a private step-by-step painting lesson for either one person or a couple. The instructor will provide all the supplies, so just show up inspired.
Where: 527 El Dorado Blvd., Clear Lake
Price: $25 (29 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 71 Percent Off Classes from Jimmy Loyd Photography





Ever wanted to know how professional photographers frame the perfect shot? Now is your chance to learn from the best with this three-hour beginner photography class. You can even tack on a lesson in photoshop too. Don't forget to bring your camera!

Where: 824 Yale St., Greater Heights
Price: $58.50 (61 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 38 Percent Off Guided Tours at Beer Can House




The best recyclers in Houston are offering a tour of their historic home covered with 50,000 flattened beer cans. This guided tour takes you through the completed structure and shows you the home's evolution over 50 years.

Where: 222 Malone St., Washington Avenue - Memorial ParkPrice: $6.25 (38 percent discount off regular price)
44 Percent Off Naked Sip and Paint





Just to be clear, you will not be naked while painting. You will be sipping on an alcoholic beverage while painting a nude model. There's a lot of classes to choose from.

Where: 5535 Richmond Ave., Westside
Price: $28 (44 percent discount off regular price)
