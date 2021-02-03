Golden Globes nominations: See nominees in top categories

Here are the nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes (updates to come):

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Best Director, Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Best Television Series, Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

LOS ANGELES -- The reading of nominations for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards has begun.The nominees for best motion picture drama are: "The Father"; "Mank"; "Nomadland"; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"; "Promising Young Woman."The nominees for best television series, drama, are: "The Crown"; "Lovecraft Country"; "The Mandalorian"; "Ozark"; "Ratched."The nominees for best television series, musical or comedy, are: "Schitt's Creek"; "Ted Lasso"; "The Great"; "The Flight Attendant"; "Emily in Paris."The nominees for lead actor in a drama film are: Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"; Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"; Gary Oldman, "Mank"; Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian."The nominees for actress in a drama film are: Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"; Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"; Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"; Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."The nominees for lead actor in a comedy or musical film are: Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"; James Corden, "The Prom"; Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"; "Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"; Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield."The nominees for best director are: Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"; Regina King, "One Night in Miami"; David Fincher, "Mank"; Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"; Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman."Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson are announcing nominees Wednesday morning.Nominees in top categories were announced on the "Today" show, while the full announcement event was carried live on E! digital channels and the Golden Globes' website.The Globes are typically the first major show of Hollywood's awards season, which ends with the crowning of the best picture winner at the Oscars. They'll retain that distinction, despite being delayed nearly two months, after a surge in virus cases in recent months pushed the Grammy Awards to March.The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday the Globes - typically a bubbly dinner gathering with flowing drinks - will be held bi-coastally for the first time. Fey will host live from New York's Rainbow Room and Poehler will host from the awards' normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. It's expected that nominees will be appear from locations around the world."Emily in Paris""The Flight Attendant""The Great""Schitt's Creek""Ted Lasso"Jason Bateman, "Ozark"Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"Al Pacino, "Hunters"Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"David Fincher, "Mank"Regina King, "One Night in Miami"Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"Gary Oldman, "Mank"Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian.""The Crown""Lovecraft Country""The Mandalorian""Ozark""Ratched"Olivia Colman, "The Crown"Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"Emma Corrin, "The Crown"Laura Linney, "Ozark"Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"