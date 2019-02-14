HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you plan to head to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in less than two weeks, expect to see some changes.
For those who like to have a wild time at the carnival, five new rides have been added.
Experienced rodeo goers know it can also be tough to find a place to park, especially a spot that's nearby, so you'll be able to park in the North Stadium Lot.
Once you're inside, check out the new spot to watch the show: VIP Champions Club.
One of the changes was actually announced two weeks ago. Cody Johnson is singing the new official song "Welcome to the Show."
You can hear that now and listen out for it when the rodeo kicks off Feb. 25.
