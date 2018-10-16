ABC PREMIERES

Mary McCormack, Michael Cudlitz go back to the '70s for new comedy 'The Kids are Alright'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Mary McCormack and Michael Cudlitz about "The Kids are Alright."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Eight kids and an Irish-Catholic family living in the 1970s is a recipe for comedy and heartwarming fun in ABC's newest sitcom The Kids are Alright.

The series was inspired by executive producer Tim Doyle's childhood.

Mary McCormack (Peggy Cleary) and Michael Cudlitz (Mike Cleary) are the parents of the brood which ranges in age from a baby all the way up to 20 years old.

"It's a loud set," McCormack said. "But a lot of fun," Cudlitz added.

They say it is a blast from the past when they are checking out the set and wardrobe.

"We walk around the sets saying, 'Oh, I had this,' and 'Oh my God I had this!'" McCormack said.

While Peggy is a tough as a mom, she loves her kids.

"She's got some really good zingers. I love how tough she is and how angular she is," McCormack said. "You know, she's afraid of people coming in her home, she's afraid of outsiders, while she's tough on the outside, super tough on the outside, she's loving and she loves them fiercely."

Cudlitz says Mike can afford to be a little more outwardly affectionate, "I get to leave every day to go to work."

Don't miss the premiere of "The Kids are Alright" tonight at 8:30/7:30c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe kids are alrightABC premieresABC Primetime
ABC PREMIERES
Fischer, Hudson talk season 2 of 'Splitting Up Together'
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
'Shark Tank' contestant turns Guest Shark in season premiere
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fischer, Hudson talk season 2 of 'Splitting Up Together'
'Dancing with the Stars' brings in an extra performer for 'Trio Week'
IT'S OVER: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson end engagement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
President Trump coming to Houston for 'MAGA' rally
Store owner shoots at would-be robber in NW Harris Co.
Record cold in Houston today
GO 'STROS: Stock up with latest Houston Astros gear
Best and worst seats during Astros playoff games
Here's all you need to know Astros in 60 seconds
Save money getting to Astros games and parking
Rapper Yella Beezy shot on Texas highway
Show More
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Judge allows Texas girl another week on life support
31 years ago: Rescue of 'Baby Jessica' from the well
Dickinson Little League coach killed in hit-and-run crash
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
More News