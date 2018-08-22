COOL SPACES

GlowZone: Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun

EMBED </>More Videos

GlowZone has opened its doors to a second family entertainment center in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Turn off the lights and turn up the fun, GlowZone has opened its doors to a second family entertainment center in Houston.

From arcades and glow-karts to a 20-foot high zip line and mini-golf, the new Willowbrook location has entertainments for all ages, including themed rooms for private parties and corporate events and even a soft playroom designed just for toddlers.

One of the most popular attractions is the Lazer Maze room with black lights, fog, and heart-pounding music. Visitors experience their own "Mission Impossible" adventure as they dodge, dip, jump and crawl through a maze of lasers.

Houston's first GlowZone is located in Katy and both are open seven days a week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcool spacesgamesfamilyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COOL SPACES
Gators guard and call this Alvin bank home
Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river now open to the public
View From The Top: MFA's new BBVA Compass Roof Garden
Take a tour of Saint Arnold's restaurant and expanded brewery
More cool spaces
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
Repeat DWI offender charged in crash that killed man in Conroe
Bank worker allegedly texted 'go signal' in $75K robbery plot
1 year later: Meet the miracle babies born during Harvey
Good Samaritan returns stolen purse to cancer patient
Vice President Pence in Houston for Hurricane Harvey anniversary
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
SH-87 on Bolivar Peninsula undergoes potentially life-saving lift
3-year-old survives being left in hot car all day in Texas
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
'Madden' video game made me ugly, Houston Texans player says
More News