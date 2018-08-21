ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

11-year-old Austin girl becomes youngest in history to be nominated for Tejano Music Award

EMBED </>More Videos

Mia Garcia is the youngest artist to be nominated for a Tejano Music Award.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A young Tejano singer from Austin is making history.

At just 11 years old, Mia Garcia is the youngest person to be nominated for the Tejano Music Awards. This year, she's up for Best New Female Artist.

In a video posted on her Facebook page, Garcia says that she became influenced to sing by her mom, who was also a singer.

They started performing together at karaoke restaurants. She went on to record her first song at 5 years old. She now has five songs under her belt.

In a post online, Garcia said, "A lot of people call me the future Selena. I want to live up to that. But I want to be my own person. I want to be Mia."

She certainly appears to be carving out her own path.

Garcia is also one of the youngest people to receive a proclamation of her own day in Austin by Mayor Steve Adler and Governor Greg Abbott.

When she's not performing, she's staying busy with gymnastics, guitar, karate and swimming.

Now that Garcia has been nominated, the next phase for the awards is official voting for industry professionals. That runs from Sept 1. - Sept. 30.

The top five nominees will be announced at the Texas Talent Musicians Association Dance. The date and location haven't been announced yet.

The Tejano Music Awards will be on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the San Antonio Event Center.

Head to the event's website for more tickets to the show and the voting process.

Congratulations, Mia!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttexas newsmusicawardAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
Report: MeToo activist settled sex assault complaint
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Protesters trash Confederate statue on UNC campus
95-year-old Nazi war criminal deported back to Germany
Accused dad: Wife killed our girls, so I strangled her
Elderly woman allegedly duped into buying trucks for these men
FBI: Kidnapped man being held for $2 million ransom
Show More
3-year-old child found dead in clothes dryer
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Drake visits young heart patient after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News