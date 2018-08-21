AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --A young Tejano singer from Austin is making history.
At just 11 years old, Mia Garcia is the youngest person to be nominated for the Tejano Music Awards. This year, she's up for Best New Female Artist.
In a video posted on her Facebook page, Garcia says that she became influenced to sing by her mom, who was also a singer.
They started performing together at karaoke restaurants. She went on to record her first song at 5 years old. She now has five songs under her belt.
In a post online, Garcia said, "A lot of people call me the future Selena. I want to live up to that. But I want to be my own person. I want to be Mia."
She certainly appears to be carving out her own path.
Garcia is also one of the youngest people to receive a proclamation of her own day in Austin by Mayor Steve Adler and Governor Greg Abbott.
When she's not performing, she's staying busy with gymnastics, guitar, karate and swimming.
Now that Garcia has been nominated, the next phase for the awards is official voting for industry professionals. That runs from Sept 1. - Sept. 30.
The top five nominees will be announced at the Texas Talent Musicians Association Dance. The date and location haven't been announced yet.
The Tejano Music Awards will be on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the San Antonio Event Center.
Head to the event's website for more tickets to the show and the voting process.
Congratulations, Mia!